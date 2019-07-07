Aquatics

NEW! JCC Swim Diaper Policy – Click Here for more details.

Whether you want to swim laps, play with the kids, or just float around, our indoor pool is ready year round! We offer group swimming classes, as well as private and semi-private classes with one-on-one instruction from our qualified swimming instructors for all ages and abilities.

Indoor pools available consist of a 5 lane 25 yard lap pool with a 1 and ½ foot deep wading pool.

