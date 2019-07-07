Aquatics
Whether you want to swim laps, play with the kids, or just float around, our indoor pool is ready year round! We offer group swimming classes, as well as private and semi-private classes with one-on-one instruction from our qualified swimming instructors for all ages and abilities.
Indoor pools available consist of a 5 lane 25 yard lap pool with a 1 and ½ foot deep wading pool.
LESSONS
We are deeply committed to providing an opportunity for children and adults of all ages to learn, master and enjoy the ability to swim. We offer swim lessons for all ages and abilities with an emphasis on confidence, personal safety, swimming skills and endurance. Our small class size allows for greater individual attention and is offered throughout the week, so you can pick one that best fits your schedule. Need more personalized attention? Private and semi-private swim lessons are available year round.
Swim Team
MONDAY – THURSDAYS
4:00 – 5:00 PM
Offering programs for swimmers of all levels grades K-8. Our highly trained coaches prepare multifaceted season training plans to cultivate each swimmer to reach his or her full athletic potential. It offers children fun and motivating aerobic workouts focusing on stroke technique, endurance, strength, and general fitness. The Swim Club is open to children who can swim 25 yards of freestyle with side breathing and 25 yards of backstroke demonstrate the breaststroke kick and dolphin kick.
Meet Our Head Coach:
Connor Neuville
Mermaid Class
(Youth) 2:30 – 4:00 PM
(Adult) Times Vary
UPCOMING YOUTH DATES:
Saturday, July 13, 2019
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Saturday, August 10, 2019
UPCOMING ADULT DATES:
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Sunday, July 21, 2019
Friday, July 26, 2019
This is your chance to swim like a mermaid! Mermaid University puts safety first, starting our mermaids-in-training with basic swimming skills before transitioning into the monofin. A trained mermaid instructor will teach safe fin use and proper breathing while swimming. Swim sessions incorporate movement skills, fitness, pool entries and exits, dolphin dives, spins, turns and of course mermaid games. There will be time during the class for self-exploration and games, including diving for treasures at the bottom of the deep end.
(Mermen are also welcome to sign-up.)
WATER SAFETY
The Sabes JCC offers Lifeguard Training and other classes through the American Red Cross that will help you benefit from the latest research on instructional techniques. This Red Cross certification program includes Lifeguard, First Aid, CPR for the Professional Rescuer and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) training. Upon successful completion participants will receive a Lifeguard Certification (in Lifeguarding, CPR/AED and First Aid) good for two years.
Upcoming Lifeguard Instructor Course
For more details and to register, contact Mikaela Bagley at 952-381-3422 / mbagley@sabesjcc.org
Sensory-Friendly
Swim Time
SUNDAYS
5:00 – 7:00 PM
UPCOMING DATES:
Sunday, July 7, 2019
Sunday, August 4, 2019
Sunday, September 8, 2019
We are excited to offer a once-a-month, special swimming session in which we modify the environment to create a calmer atmosphere in the pool, creating a more sensory-friendly environment to those with autism and other special needs.
Coach & Train
TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS
6:00 – 7:00 PM
The Sabes JCC Coach & Train Swimming Program caters to participants from a broad spectrum of abilities and interests. Whether you are a recreational swimmer, an experienced competitive veteran, or a triathlete, you will find that our Coach & Train practices have something for everyone; swimming instruction in all four strokes, open water swimming techniques, interval work and pacing insight.
Parties at the Pool!
BIRTHDAY PARTIES
Celebrate your next birthday party at the J! Parties include one hour in the pool for fun & games and use of pool toys for up to 10 children. Followed by one hour in the party area to enjoy food, drinks and cake and more!
POOL PARTIES
Join us for some pool parties just for kids! Parties (dive in movies excluded) start off with 30 minutes of instruction, followed by one hour of organized play time in the pool. Parties may be themed from various topics like water safety, diving, movies, mermaids, and so much more!
